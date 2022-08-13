Head coach Mike Norvell talks second scrimmage, team progress

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The ‘Noles have shown an exceptional level of competition and focus throughout the summer, growing physically and preparing for a long season ahead. Being able to get a solid look at the team, the scrimmages help the coaching staff learn who knows the playbook, who fits in the best positions, and who’s ready to play this season with only two weeks remaining in fall camp.

On the back and forth between offense and defense:

“Both sides of the ball had explosive plays. There was some great physicality. You saw guys winning one on one matchups. You saw guys running hard, blocking hard. There were some penalty things that we need to get cleaned up.”

“We have to clean up those procedural things but all and all I thought it was a really good scrimmage.”

Norvell on what he thinks the identity of his team is after second scrimmage:

“I think it's a team that's tough. They’re building their mental toughness and their physical toughness — That’s something that's shown up. They’re passionate.”

On the passing game:

“It was a good day, there were some explosive runs. Johnny (Wilson) showed up again today and had a couple of big plays. Mycah (Pittman), Deuce (Spann) had a couple of explosives, Malik (McClain). It was a good — Markeston Douglas had a huge play there tonight. It was fun to see the receiving corps and what they were able to do.”

On next week focus:

“Get better — I know it’s simple but it’s our daily focus. This week was designed to be adverse....it wasn’t a perfect week, I knew it was one where they had to respond.”

“It’s about that constant improvement until game week.”

Mike Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: