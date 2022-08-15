Seminole Wrap: Camp check-in, 2022 season predictions

The Florida State Seminoles football season is less than two weeks away so the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin and Jon Marchant — brought in Tommy Mire for his perspective from FSU practice over the last few weeks.

We get notes on wide receiver Johnny Wilson’s progress into a matchup nightmare for defenses, wide receiver Mycah Pittman’s comparing quarterback Jordan Travis to Los Angeles Chargers star and his former QB at Oregon Justin Herbert, growth of the defense and the depth on the offensive line.

We also look into some of your answers to the FSU football survey like what’s the biggest game on the FSU schedule, will Jordan Travis throw for more than 2,000 yards, will Florida State have a 1,000 yard rusher, will Florida State win more than 6 games and more, with the crew giving their thoughts on each question ahead of the Seminoles season.