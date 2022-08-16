Mike Norvell recaps FSU’s return to practice

Florida State Seminoles football made its way back out to the practice field on Tuesday, returning after a two-day layoff following last weekend’s scrimmage.

FSU is working hard to finish up camp on a high note ahead of the season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes, set for August 27. Head coach Mike Norvell has pushed his team hard over the last few work days, amping up competition and intensity as the identity of the team fully takes shape.

Norvell spoke with the media after practice, touching on his impressions of the Seminoles following their return to the practice field.

On Lawrance Toafili:

“A guy that I definitely want to mention is Lawrance Toafili, I think he’s had an incredible camp...he might be our most improved player on the roster. He’s had his explosive moments, he’s made his impact here but really excited about the steps he’s taken in his game, just love all aspects of what I’m seeing from his continued development.”

On Malik McClain:

“We had a pretty good sense when we brought him that he would be somebody that would help this team, now it’s the accelerated transition...When he came in I was very open and transparent about the opportunity, he had to go do it...We’re putting him roles to showcase what he can do, I thought he did some good things today...he definitely flashed a few times today.”