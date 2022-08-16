Interviews: Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, Joshua Farmer talk FSU football takeaways

Florida State is just under two weeks out from its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

The Seminoles have been grinding through preseason camp, having gotten an extra week of work in due to the team kicking off the season in “Week 0.” The squad scrimmaged for the second time during camp on Saturday, following it up with a two-day break before hitting the practice field once more on Tuesday.

After practice, quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Treshaun Ward, and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer met with the media to talk about their impressions of the day’s work and other takeaways from camp.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

On his confidence level:

“I feel really good, I’ve been playing really well. This football team has been doing amazing, the offensive line has been really good, receivers been making big plays. At the end of the day I can’t do anything without my guys, they’ve been playing really, really good so we just have to keep it rolling till next week.”

On the defense’s strength:

“I would say the entire defense, the scheme, the players, I mean we have great DB’s, great linebackers...and obviously the D-line’s very tough to go against every single day. That’s probably the best D-line we’ll face all year long.”

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer

On how he feels the team is doing at this stage in fall camp:

“It’s going pretty good, I mean, we rollin’, I think we’re looking pretty good.”

On his weight gain this past offseason:

“I feel good. I’m moving pretty good. I put it on the right way so it's good. I think I gained like 50 pounds since I got here so the linebacker dreams are over with.”

Running back Treshaun Ward

On Josh Burrell taking snaps in the backfield:

“With it being his first day today, he surprised me, there’s a lot of things going on being a running back. He just came out there and just excelled, it looked like he was supposed to be with us the whole time.”

On the improvement of the offensive line:

“I feel like coach Atkins did a great job this whole offseason. The transfers we got in and the people we have here, having them boys come in and get chemistry together, it’s just working for everybody.”