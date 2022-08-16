Sights, sounds: FSU football camp, August 16

FLORIDA STATE - The Florida State Seminoles returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after a day out of pads and a day in the film room. Head coach Mike Norvell felt good about their scrimmage on Saturday and had this to say overall:

“You know, coming off of the scrimmage, it was good being able to go back and look at some of the steps that we’re taking. I know we talked afterward but I really like the attitude and the mentality of what we — what I saw, you know, there in person.”

Here are some sights and sounds of the clinking and thudding as the Seminoles begin to wrap up their fall camp and head into the season:

