RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State Seminoles football running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending injury.

Head coach Mike Norvell announced the news following FSU’s practice on Tuesday, lamenting the loss of the back who had impressed in camp over the last two seasons, earning Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021.

The loss of Campbell is unfortunate, but one that shouldn’t hurt the Seminoles’ depth too much at the running back position, with Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili all still available heading into the Aug. 27 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

Norvell also mentioned that Joshua Burrell, who came to FSU as a wide receiver, has been getting a bit of burn at back.

Campbell’s full FSU bio: