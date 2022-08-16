RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State Seminoles football running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending injury.
Head coach Mike Norvell announced the news following FSU’s practice on Tuesday, lamenting the loss of the back who had impressed in camp over the last two seasons, earning Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021.
The loss of Campbell is unfortunate, but one that shouldn’t hurt the Seminoles’ depth too much at the running back position, with Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili all still available heading into the Aug. 27 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes.
Norvell also mentioned that Joshua Burrell, who came to FSU as a wide receiver, has been getting a bit of burn at back.
Campbell’s full FSU bio:
2021:
Named FSU’s Offense Scout Team Player of the Year…redshirted 2021 season…ACC Honor Roll.
BEFORE FSU:
Accounted for 2,210 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns in only eight games as a senior…rushed for 1,351 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per rush, with 20 touchdowns and six 100-yard games…also gained 422 yards and four touchdowns on 19 receptions and totaled 437 yards and one score returning kicks…named Florida Athletic Coaches Association Class 4A District 2 Player of the Year and helped Tornadoes advance to 4A state playoffs…rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns in 36-33 win at Blountstown in week four…earned team’s Defensive Player of the Year award as a junior after playing on both sides of the ball.
Loading comments...