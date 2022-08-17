Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, Aug 17

Just 10 more days until Florida State Seminoles football.

FSU is in the final days of preseason camp, wrapping up work before heading into game prep mode to take on the Duquesne Dukes on August 27.

The Seminoles practiced for the second time this week on Wednesday, having taken off two days following a scrimmage last Saturday.

“Coming off of the scrimmage, it was good being able to go back and look at some of the steps that we’re taking,” head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday. “I know we talked afterward but I really like the attitude and the mentality of what we — what I saw, you know, there in person.”

Take a look inside today’s FSU football practice with some sights and sounds below: