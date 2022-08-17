Head coach Mike Norvell recaps Wednesday practice

Just over a week out from its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes, Florida State Seminoles football is putting in the work to wrap up preseason camp on a high note.

Coaches and players alike have emphasized an elevation in competition and intensity during camp this year, a result that the Seminoles were looking for when the staff hit the transfer portal hard over the offseason.

“This football team has been doing amazing,” quarterback Jordan Travis said on Tuesday. “The offensive line has been really good, receivers been making big plays....and obviously the D-line’s very tough to go against every single day. That’s probably the best D-line we’ll face all year long.”

Head coach Mike Norvell has been complimentary of his team’s approach to preseason work throughout camp, and echoed much of the same on Wednesday.

“I thought we got good work today. We still got good crossover to get speed on speed, but really starting to introduce more of Duquesne game plan, thought process...trying to show guys how to practice, what’s that going to look like, a little more extensive work with scouts.”

You can hear Norvell’s full media availability from practice below:

Video via Noles247