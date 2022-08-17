Lawrance Toafili, Darius Washington, Ryan Fitzgerald talk FSU football preseason

Florida State Seminoles football is in its final days of preseason camp, putting together the final touches on prep work before heading into game week.

FSU kicks off its season Week 0 vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a situation that allowed the Seminoles to start camp and begin the process of getting acclimated for the season early.

So far, Florida State has exhibited a different level of focus and depth than we’ve seen from the program in recent seasons. With the Seminoles having returned the bulk of the team’s offensive and defensive production as well as adding an infusion of talent through the transfer portal, there’s been more opportunities for valuable reps across the board.

After practice on Wednesday, Lawrance Toafili, Darius Washington, and Ryan Fitzgerald spoke with the media to talk about their takeaways from camp so far, from their personal progress to what they’ve seen from others.

Running back Lawrance Toafili

On putting on more weight/hitting the weight room:

“I really just feel like it was everything just coming together, it’s part of the little things for me so I just wanted to tackle the weight room and gain as much weight as possible just to help me play and perform better.”

On the depth of the running back room:

“It’s crazy man, you know we just focusing on the little things, intensity, and just staying committed to this service, sacrifice, and respect. We just keeping it positive and keeping everybody going.”

Offensive lineman Darius Washington

On what he credits his versatility to:

“Just my athletic ability. Playing offensive line you have to be able to know everything and see everything so it’s just being able to move from the left side all the way to the right side , it’s just a big accomplishment.”

On what position he likes playing:

“I like playing all of them because one playing O-line, you hit the most on the field and I love hitting. Being able to create more opportunity to be on the field, and also just show that I can be accessible to the team as needed.”

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald

On his camp progress:

“It’s going pretty good, I mean year two with the same snapper and holder, that’s definitely huge...I haven’t had that since I’ve been here, so to have that same chemistry going into another year is definitely huge for us to kind of know how to react to each other and I think it’s been pretty good having that.”

On situational drills and pressure kicks:

“The first time it was back in 2020 right when COVID hit in the spring, the first day I was like what the heck is this...now I love it because all my teammates they mess with me, they tack me on the helmet. I love it, it’s as close as you can get to in there (Doak Campbell Stadium), but it’s not really the same, but I love it.”