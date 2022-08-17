Defensive line coach Odell Haggins talks FSU trenches

In his years at Florida State, defensive line coach Odell Haggins has seen plenty of talent come through the trenches in Tallahassee.

That’s why, when he lauds the FSU defensive line with praise as the Seminoles head into the 2022 season, his words hold extra weight. The defensive line set to take the field this season holds veteran leaders who have been with the program and a couple of rising studs that should see plenty of playing time. Haggins’ defensive line may be one of the best rooms at Florida State, and they’ve been leading by example throughout the fall, making the offensive line better, and making sure the quarterbacks don’t get too comfortable.

The defensive line coach spoke with FSU’s media following Wednesday’s practice to talk about the coaching staff, and improvements made within open positions as the race for a starting role is coming to an end.

On veteran player’s aid during fall camp:

“They’ve been great, and they really been leading by example...to me, that’s the key, I like guys that go do it themselves and the younger guys see it. That’s one thing that makes coaching easier, when you have older guys that show by example.”

On the help from coach Randy Shannon:

“It’s awesome, it’s amazing. Him and I talk about it and we played against each other, tried to knock each other’s head off, we coached against each other, we recruited against each other, now we’re coaching with each other...that’s a blessing for me.”