Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, August 18

Florida State is inching closer and closer to the start of the season, with nine days now remaining until the Seminoles kick off the year vs. the Duquesne Dukes at home.

FSU has been hard at work as camp begins to wrap up, putting the final touches on preseason prep as the team starts to transition to game planning.

“[Even] with two back-to-back days, real physical work. the numbers of the work, we had guys hitting top speeds that they haven’t hit all camp,” head coach Mike Norvell said after Wednesday’s practice, echoing a level of appreciation for FSU’s effort and intensity that he’s been apt to display all preseason long.

You can take a peek into today’s practice by checking out the video below: