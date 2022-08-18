FSU HC Mike Norvell offers insight into pre-season camp after Thursday practice

The countdown continues to the kickoff of Florida State Seminoles football season, with just over one week remaining until FSU takes the field vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

Florida State has already begun game install, with head coach Mike Norvell saying on Wednesday that the building blocks of game plan prep are being laid.

It’s a benefit of the Seminoles taking on Duquesne in what’s referred to as “Week 0” of the college football season, getting a bit of an early start on preseason camp since the squad is taking the field a week before most of the sport.

FSU, in Norvell’s eyes, has taken advantage of the opportunity laid in front of the team, putting in valuable work as it gets ready to begin the season.

After Thursday’s practice, Norvell spoke with the local media to talk about preparation for Week 0, and how the guys should be developing throughout the years.

“I thought today was a good day, really a toned down day from the physical output...I thought we still got quality work, it was a helmets practice. I liked the mental aspect and the intensity that the guys brought, in regards to that we got a lot of special teams work...I like where this team is trending.”

You can catch his full interview below: