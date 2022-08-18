Noles News: Football prepares for Week 0, Soccer season has arrived

Recruiting

Football

Nole nation is counting down the days till Florida State gets back on the field, and safety Jammie Robinson is a huge reason to grab your popcorn and enjoy some football.

ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain lists Robinson as the No.1 safety in the conference.

Hard hitters and ball hawks. These guys are some of the most versatile pieces for any defense. Here are the top 5 safeties in the #ACC! LET’S GO‼️ pic.twitter.com/gFSTrgCzJD — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) August 15, 2022

Sophomore Kevin Knowles grabbed an interception in Wednesday’s practice, during 1 on 1 drills.

Sophomore Shyheim Brown and redshirt junior Renardo Green also caught interceptions of their own. The defensive backs have been dominant against FSU’s receivers, and their communication has been an incredible asset to the team.

Former Florida State defensive back Derwin James signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday, that made him the highest paid safety in NFL history. According to Ian Rapoport the deal with worth $76.5 million for for years.

Let’s gooo‼️ Beyond thankful and Blessed no one can stop what God has for you . Can’t wait to keep giving everything I got bolt fam only the beginning.. S/O to everybody who really rock with me⚡️3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/flPwA9nD8L — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) August 18, 2022

James’ former teammate Jalen Ramsey was one of the first people to take the internet and congratulate James:

LETS GO!!!!! Dinner on you now lil bro @DerwinJames … you deserve this new contract more than anyone!

BEST IN THE BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/FNfDMi7ms8 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 17, 2022

Rapoport and Daniel Popper explain the importance of James to the Chargers, and why he’s considered one of the top safeties in the league.

Why is Derwin James so valuable? This is why https://t.co/lgvqBR1nex — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

Former Florida State DL Jermaine Johnson rocking the dark visor in Jets training camp:

Soccer

FSU soccer stars Lauren Flynn and Mia Justus put on the red, white and blue yesterday to play their final match in the U-20 World Cup.

Lauren and Mia wrap up group play at the U-20 World Cup tonight!



The @USYNT takes on Japan tonight at 7 PM ET on FS2!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Z0mhZCmLV4 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 17, 2022

The Noles will take the field tonight at 7:00. They’ll be playing in Columbia, South Carolina against the Gamecocks.

All Sports

The ACC has announced that the early-round games of the ACC Baseball Championship game will now be on ACCN, and the final games will be viewed on ESPN and ESPN2.

Cole Anderson and the Noles are ready for another great year on the links. The schedule will be released today.

Prior to the start of the season the Seminoles have added Ryan Heisey as an assistant coach.