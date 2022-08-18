 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Football prepares for Week 0, Soccer season has arrived

FSU soccer plays SC tonight at 7:00

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #7

Football

Nole nation is counting down the days till Florida State gets back on the field, and safety Jammie Robinson is a huge reason to grab your popcorn and enjoy some football.

ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain lists Robinson as the No.1 safety in the conference.

Sophomore Kevin Knowles grabbed an interception in Wednesday’s practice, during 1 on 1 drills.

Sophomore Shyheim Brown and redshirt junior Renardo Green also caught interceptions of their own. The defensive backs have been dominant against FSU’s receivers, and their communication has been an incredible asset to the team.

Former Florida State defensive back Derwin James signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday, that made him the highest paid safety in NFL history. According to Ian Rapoport the deal with worth $76.5 million for for years.

James’ former teammate Jalen Ramsey was one of the first people to take the internet and congratulate James:

Rapoport and Daniel Popper explain the importance of James to the Chargers, and why he’s considered one of the top safeties in the league.

Former Florida State DL Jermaine Johnson rocking the dark visor in Jets training camp:

Soccer

FSU soccer stars Lauren Flynn and Mia Justus put on the red, white and blue yesterday to play their final match in the U-20 World Cup.

The Noles will take the field tonight at 7:00. They’ll be playing in Columbia, South Carolina against the Gamecocks.

All Sports

The ACC has announced that the early-round games of the ACC Baseball Championship game will now be on ACCN, and the final games will be viewed on ESPN and ESPN2.

Cole Anderson and the Noles are ready for another great year on the links. The schedule will be released today.

Prior to the start of the season the Seminoles have added Ryan Heisey as an assistant coach.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...