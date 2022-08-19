HC Mike Norvell recaps FSU practice week

Eight days from kickoff, two days until game week.

Florida State Seminoles football is approaching the end of camp, putting the final touches on the preseason before fully turning the focus on the Duquesne Dukes.

FSU faces off against the FCS program on August 27, part of college football’s “Week 0” slate. The early start to the season meant an early start to the preseason for the Seminoles, with the team having kicked off camp a week earlier than most programs.

Now, a trip to Jacksonville, two scrimmages, and hours upon hours of work later, FSU is looking to end camp on a strong note, pushing through fatigue and adversity to set the tone for the 2022 season.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke after Friday’s practice, offering insight into the Seminoles’ day of work. He spoke on FSU preparing for game week, and how the players are reacting mentally as the season is set to begin.

“I thought it was a solid day, you know we got a lot of things we’re going to have to clean up just as we push into game week. I thought the workload, you know guys have pushed and I think I said it last week, we got some irritable folks that are ready to play somebody else...that’s a good thing to have. Also making sure that we’re focusing on the details, eliminating some of the mistakes that are showing up and you know just the consistency overall.”

