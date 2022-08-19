Florida State’s Joshua Burrell talks transition to a different role

In eight days, Florida State Seminoles football will be kicking off the 2022 season inside Doak Campbell, facing off against the Duquesne Dukes on August 27.

FSU is in the last days of camp, putting the final touches on preseason prep before fully transitioning to game planning. The Seminoles have already begun to put in the initial building blocks of game prep, having started to introduce some concepts earlier this week.

Even as camp winds down, Florida State is doing all it can to maintain its intensity level and produce valuable work and repetitions. The transition from physically intense camp to mentally intense game week can be tricky, and the Seminoles are doing all they can to transform that adversity into success.

Following Friday’s practice, Joshua Burrell spoke with the media to talk about his hybrid role in the offense and how he’ll fit with Florida State.

Joshua Burrell

On the coaching staff switching his position:

“Coach Atkins, and coach Norvell, they reached out to me over the weekend...just talking about the opportunity of doing both, utilizing my skillset, being in the backfield they feel like I can do a good job with the ball in my hands. They opened the opportunity to me, they said I can say no if I wanted to but I was open to it, and it’s been a smooth transition so far.”

On the last time he played running back:

“I’d probably say middle school, I did a little bit in the backfield in high school, like screens and stuff like that but it wasn’t really running between the tackles, so I got to get back used to it...The coaches in the running back room have definitely helped me out with that