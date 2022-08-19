Sights, sounds: FSU practice video, August 19

Florida State is in its final days of fall camp, just eight days out from its August 27 season opening matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

As it goes through those last steps of camp, an emphasis is being placed on maintaining the effort and intensity that’s been on display throughout these last few weeks. The Seminoles are tired, worn down and feeling the fatigue of an intense period of work, but head coach Mike Norvell has still been complimentary of the fight they’ve still displayed.

“I liked the mental aspect and the intensity that the guys brought...I like where this team is trending,” Norvell said after Thursday’s practice.

FSU took the field Friday for the final open practice of camp — Saturday will be closed to the media, with no availability afterward.

To get a peek inside the day’s action, check out the video below: