Interview: Head coach Mike Norvell talks first day in pads

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has been a fan of what he’s seen early on in fall camp from his team.

A sentiment that’s been echoed since camp kicked off is that when the Seminoles threw on full pads, it would separate true progress from the incremental. Not only does the game obviously get more physical and faster, but it also affects a player’s movement, how they carry their weight, and fatigue as the day goes on.

Norvell, following Tuesday’s practice, met with the media to touch on impressions from that first day of full contact, as well as other takeaways from day six of FSU football preseason camp.

“I thought there was physical play...we tried to put them in series where they had to understand the situations that arose that were unscripted. Thought we got good work with guys, but still seeing players emerge. A lot of competition at a lot of positions.”

“For us going into this season, to get a great sense of who we are and what we do best and continue to grow the variations of that.”

