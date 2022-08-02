Interview: Ja’Khi Douglas, Dennis Briggs Jr. after Aug. 2 practice

An encouraging part of Florida State Seminoles football’s early days of preseason camp has been a thorough understanding of the players of what needs to be accomplished ahead of the season.
Multiple players have echoed the same sentiments of needing to hone in, master the system that they’ve been in now for three years and push each other to reach the standard of success placed on them by the logo adorning their jerseys.
After practice, athlete Ja’Khi Douglas and defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. met with the media and offered their own insight into the beginning stages of the 2022 season, what they’ve seen so far from camp, and more.
You can catch the full interviews below:
Athlete Ja’Khi Douglas
On the addition of new wide receivers:
“All of them guys, they bring something new, wherever they came from they always bring something new, so they’re teaching all the guys that have been here something new, so that’s what I like about them guys.”
On Jordan Travis
“Jordan, he’s the more of a vocal leader... he’s the head man, he’s just like coach Norvell. If we’re talking he’ll say come on guys lets go, we’ll all be quiet, so that’s what I like, he’s getting that step.”
Defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr.
On the first day in full pads:
“Honestly it was good, a lot of competition, a lot of physicality, just everybody getting after it, finishing, playing smart at the same time and just making sure we get our work in.”
On coach Norvell saying he can be a special player:
“I mean I just take it by a grain of salt, it just means a lot that really to me that they got trust in me. I just have to continue to live up to it day by day and continue to live up to the standard and uphold it.”
