Jordan Travis smashes the rock to kick off 2022 season

FLORIDA STATE — The rock has been broken in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles wrap up their fall camp heading into “week 0” against the Duquesne Dukes. Breaking the rock is a tradition started by head coach Mike Norvell dedicated to mark milestones and achievements for the team throughout the year.

After today’s scrimmage, quarterback Jordan Travis received the honor to bring the sledgehammer down in front of his teammates inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Travis has shown marked improvement in accuracy and leadership throughout fall camp as he hopes to lead the Seminoles to their first season opening victory since 2016 next Saturday.