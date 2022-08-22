Florida State Seminoles football has been a tricky team to gauge when it comes to performing against Vegas odds.

The Seminoles are a combined 9-12 against the spread since Mike Norvell became HC in 2020. This season, the outlook of the team is better and its roster deeper than the previous two years under Norvell, with season lines reflecting that.

Let’s take a look at some game spreads and season-long bets, with all odds coming via DraftKings Sportsbook.

First, a quick rundown on some recent betting trends for the Seminoles:

In conference games, FSU is 6-10 ATS since 2020

From 2017-19 Memphis was 23-19 ATS under Mike Norvell

Since 2020 FSU is 3-1 ATS versus ranked teams

Florida State Seminoles Game Lines

LSU Tigers vs. FSU

FSU +3 (-110) or FSU ML +135

O/U 51.5 (-110)

LSU is a bit of an unknown heading into this season and the Seminoles under Mike Norvell have been 3-2 against the spread in non-conference games. While the Seminoles have the bulk of their production on both sides returning, the Tigers have added a new head coach, experienced roster turnover, and seen their potential starting QB retire from football.

If anything, I would expect this number to swing more in the Seminoles' favor as the game gets closer. So if you wanna take the ‘Noles in this game grabbing them at plus money to win outright now is your best value play.

Florida Gators vs. FSU

FSU pk (-110)

The line for this game has gone from the Seminoles as slight underdogs (+1.5) to a pick em’.

If you believe the Seminoles will be in a good position heading into this game and think the perception of this Gators team will not be higher by the end of the season, taking the ‘Noles now is the best way to get value, though waiting to see how things pan out would be the way I personally would go.

Season-Long Florida State Seminoles Bets

Over 6.5 wins (-135), under 6.5 (+115)

Last season Seminoles were 3-4 in one-score games, with losses against Notre Dame, Florida, Jacksonville State, and Louisville.

As optimistic as fans may feel about the team and them heading in the right direction, this season bet is a Jordan Travis bet. With the team that Norvell and his staff have built, I think they can win 7 or even 8 games this season, but if Travis misses more than 2 games this would be a tough bet to cover.

Over 3.5 conference wins (-160), under 3.5 (+130)

This is my favorite preseason bet for the Seminoles, I think the floor this season for conference wins is 3. With the rest of the conference schedule, you could argue that they have a chance of winning every single one of their games, with Clemson, Louisville and NC State serving as the biggest challenges.

The odds being -160 ($160 to win $100) reflects that this has a good chance of covering, even with the risk of Travis going down this is the lowest risk bet for good reason.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.