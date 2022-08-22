Seminole Wrap: Final camp observations as Florida State enters Week Zero

After nearly nine months, it’s game week in Tallahassee.

Week zero has officially arrived for Florida State football as they open Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in 2022 with a opening tune-up against Duquesne this Saturday.

Ahead of the first game, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio — go through the big observations from the last week of camp, including Max’s up close impression of the players that look to have taken the biggest leap since the spring.

Brian and Max also talk about what they hope to see and what positions/players they’ll be paying the closest attention to this Saturday against Duquesne. Plus, we have some updates from Baton Rouge as LSU nears a QB decision and suspends an offensive playmaker.

Later this week, the crew will drop their season preview filled with predictions for the year ahead including win-loss records, standout stars, surprises and more.