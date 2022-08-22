Head coach Mike Norvell talks FSU vs. Duquesne

Florida State Seminoles football is just days away from its season opener.

FSU is kicking off the year in “Week 0,” an early start to the 2022 season at home vs. the Duquesne Dukes. The Seminoles are looking to start 1-0 for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time as a program since a 2016 win vs. Ole Miss in Orlando.

Norvell mentioned in the final days of preseason camp that the team had already begun the early stages of game prep and now, with camp over and the focus fully on the Dukes, he’s eager to see his team rise to the opportunity.

“We blew it out of the water from years past. I love the competitiveness we saw from our team and I'm really excited about the opportunity we have ahead,” he said during Monday’s season-opening press conference, adding that quarterback Jordan Travis has shown a great improvement throughout fall camp.

“He’s had a great fall camp. I think we talked about it a little bit after each day giving those updates he was incredible in the work that he put in and the consistency that he’s shown at the position.”

“He's got something special ahead of him there were a lot of guys who were capable who earned that right as well but to see him be able to do that was special for our team.”

He mentioned that having an extra week of practice really benefited the team, “I love it. It really added to the sense of urgency, we started a week earlier one of the things that was a benefit is that today was the first day of school. we were able to get an extra week of camp.”

We’ll have a full video posted from his presser as soon as it's available.

FSU vs. Duquense is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff on August, 27 and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.