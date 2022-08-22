FSU releases first official depth chart of 2022 season

Florida State kicks off its season vs. Duquesne at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network.
Ahead of the start of the season, the Seminoles released the first official depth chart of the year, with much of it expected given the bulk of experienced production that returned to Tallahassee.
Here’s a rundown of the starters, with the full depth chart below.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson OR Duece Spann, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Darius Washington
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Jazston Turentine
Right tackle: Bless Harris
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethue
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Duece Spann OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromano
