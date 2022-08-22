FSU releases first official depth chart of 2022 season

Florida State kicks off its season vs. Duquesne at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network.

Ahead of the start of the season, the Seminoles released the first official depth chart of the year, with much of it expected given the bulk of experienced production that returned to Tallahassee.

Here’s a rundown of the starters, with the full depth chart below.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson OR Duece Spann, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Darius Washington

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Jazston Turentine

Right tackle: Bless Harris

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethue

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Duece Spann OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromano