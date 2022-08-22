Florida State vs. Duquesne: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles launch their season off with a home opener against the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, August 27 at 5 p.m.

This will mark the first time the two teams meet on the field. The Dukes are coming off a 44-0 victory against the Wagner Sea Hawks to close out their season last year.

Via the Duquesne team site:

Duquesne has finished first or second in the Northeast Conference eight times since joining prior to the 2008 season.

The Dukes have posted more overall wins (76) and conference victories (48) than any other NEC team since the beginning of the 2011 season.

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network, with coverage starting at 5 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium.

As of today, Draft Kings does not have odds for the matchup but ESPN.com has given the ‘Noles a 99.5% chance for victory.

Some game notes, via FSU:

Florida State is 11-1 (.917) all-time in the month of August.

FSU is 30-11 (.732) all-time when opening the season at home, including an 18-5 (.783) mark since 1975. Overall, the Seminoles are 54-21 (.720) in season openers. » Florida State is opening its season in Tallahassee for the fifth straight season, its longest stretch of season-opening home contests since 2008-12. The only other time FSU played at least five straight openers in Tallahassee is 1954-62.

Florida State enters year three under head coach Mike Norvell building off the end of last season when the Seminoles won five of their last eight games. FSU continues to grow through development as the 2022 roster features 84 underclassmen with only 12 seniors.

The Seminoles return 86 members of the 2021 team, a group that showed productivity as it continued to gain experience at the college level. FSU is returning 65.4 percent of its all-purpose yards, 60.9 percent of its total offense, 75.0 percent of its passing touchdowns, 63.9 percent of its passing yards, 80.0 percent of its receiving touchdowns, 75.4 percent of its receiving yards, 69.4 percent of its receptions, 57.4 percent of its rushing yards, 57.1 percent of its rushing touchdowns, 85.7 percent of its interceptions, 81.4 percent of its pass breakups, 75.7 percent of its tackles, 55.8 percent of its tackles for loss, 83.3 percent of its fumble recoveries, 50.0 percent of its forced fumbles, 100 percent of its field goals and PATs, 100 percent of its punting, 100 percent of its punt return yards and 56.0 percent of its kickoff return yards from the 2021 season.

Florida State added 14 transfers for the 2022 season, bringing a wealth of experience and production at the collegiate level. That group has appeared in 306 games with 165 starts prior to their time at FSU and brings 6,091 all-purpose yards, 244 receptions, 2,763 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 414 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, six interceptions, 36 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to Tallahassee.

Florida State enters the 2022 season with active streaks of 32 consecutive successful Red Zone trips and eight straight games with an interception, both of which are the longest active nationally.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

