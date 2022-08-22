Jammie Robinson named preseason AP All-American

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson has been named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press. It was announced Monday.

The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.

The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021. Robinson has been named to preseason All-America and All-ACC lists by multiple outlets heading into the 2022 season.

Robinson, who played his first two seasons at South Carolina, has 221 tackles, 10.5 for loss, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 34 collegiate games played. He earned second-team Freshman All-America recognition and Freshman All-SEC acclaim in 2019.

Florida State opens its season Saturday at 5 p.m. against Duquesne in a game that will air on ACC Network.