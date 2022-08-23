FSU HC Mike Norvell talks game preps ahead of season opener vs. Duquesne

Florida State is just days away from kicking off its 2022 football season.

The Seminoles are set to face the Duquesne Dukes in a week 0 matchup, taking the field at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU wrapped up fall camp last week, plunging headfirst into game week prep ahead of Saturday’s opener.

Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after practice on Tuesday, offering insight into his team’s mindset as it preps to take the field against the Dukes.

“I thought they came out and worked with a good purpose,” he said adding that the team has “a lot of the game plan established. We kind of refined a few things, making sure that [we mantain] the efficiency and consistency of all things that we’re asking our guys to do.”

You can see his full availability below: