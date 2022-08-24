Head coach Mike Norvell talks FSU vs. Duquesne

There are just three days until Florida State Seminoles football.

FSU is set to take on the Duquesne Dukes, an FCS opponent, at 5 p.m. this Saturday. It’s a chance for the Seminoles to execute proof of concept of the progress they’ve seen in the offseason — an opportunity to back up examples with execution.

After practice, head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the opportunity in front of the team, touching on progress through fall camp, his wide receiver room, and a few injuries heading into game week.

“I thought we had a good workday Wednesday, really a big emphasis on 3rd-down situations, trying to introduce red-zone, you know, continuing to get, we got a two-minute situation rolling through today. It was good seeing guys competing.”

Norvell announced that the team will be without two players on Saturday. Linebacker Steven Dix Jr. will miss the remainder of the season and ATH Ja’Khi Douglas will miss the next game. “Unfortunately we have a young man that, uh, Steven Dix is going to be out for the year. Steven has been a great player and teammate in regards to things that he’s had to go through, the things he had to do to work, and really respond to the adversary that's shown up over the last few years.”

“Ja’khi (Douglas) has done a great job just in his growth, playing receiver, getting into the backfield. He got banged up a little bit in one of the scrimmages and he’s not going to be available this week. We feel that he’ll be back soon. It was one of those unfortunate things that he did get banged up.”

Mentioning the wide receiver room he said that traditionally he only has seven receivers but the fact that he has nine isn't a bad thing. “Guys that can impact and to be able to keep guys throughout an elite level over the course of a game, we want to play tempo, we want to play fast and have an impact on special teams I think you have a chance to be a really solid group. “I thought Darion Williamson made a couple of really nice plays you see the potential that he has. Cam McDonald did a couple of really good things.”

You can see his full interview below:

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.