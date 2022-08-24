Interviews: Malcolm Ray and Jazston Turnetine talk ahead of FSU season opener

Heading into the weekend, the Florida State Seminoles were back at the practice fields on Wednesday preparing for the Duquesne Dukes at home this Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell mentioned how good he thought the day went in his post-practice interview, “I thought we had a good workday Wednesday, really a big emphasis on 3rd-down situations, trying to introduce red-zone, you know, continuing to get, we got a two-minute situation rolling through today. It was good seeing guys competing.”

Transfer offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray both emphasized the team's eagerness to hit the fields at night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray

Speaking on his teammates and how much a couple of them coming back after last season he said he feels honored.

“To have them back is an honor. Because they show more leadership, especially Fabian Lovett, Robert Cooper, he shows by his actions not really vocal but having them back is big for us.”

Ray moved to defensive tackle and adapted his body to fit that position. He talked about the transition and what it's been like trying to learn a new position.

“It's a lot different. Like you said, coming into my new body, learning the scheme, and learning the new coaches and everything. Learning the plays, for me, it was a big jump from last year.”

Offensive tackle Jaszton Turnetine

Turnetine transferred to FSU from the South Carolina Gamecocks over the off-season and switched from tackle to guard and is happy with that change because he wants to be the best player he can be and he talked about that after practice, “It's amazing, I really like the feeling it's helping me come more diverse as a player. I’m gonna go wherever I'm called. If anything it's more experience for me, it's more identity of the offense, it’s more knowledge, I love it.”

Talking about his transfer process Turnetine said he feels at home and accepted by his teammates, “It really feels like I’m home. Everyone here has welcomed me. I don’t feel like an outcast, everyone here has welcomed me with open arms. The o-line room has accepted me as one of them.” adding that, the whole room is a positive one, “It’s amazing to come into a positive work environment every day.”

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

