Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the 2022 season, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday.

Norvell said that the redshirt sophomore suffered an undisclosed injury that will force him out for the year.

From Dix Jr.’s FSU bio:

2021:

Played in all 12 games and made 14 tackles with one pass breakup…Seminole Scholar…recorded season-high four tackles at Wake Forest…made one tackle in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…registered two tackles and one pass breakup vs. Jacksonville State…made one stop vs. Syracuse and at North Carolina…recorded three solo tackles vs. UMass…made one tackle vs. North Carolina State…had one stop in season finale at Florida.

2020:

Played in all nine games with starts in each of final five games and recorded 45 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry…ranked third on team in tackles…Rivals Freshman All-American…co-Devaughn Darling Defense Freshman of the Year…Seminole Scholar…recorded season-high nine tackles and one quarterback hurry in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…opened season with four tackles, 0.5 for loss, vs. Georgia Tech…made seven tackles, 1.0 for loss, at No. 12 Miami…had three solo stops at No. 5 Notre Dame…made four tackles, 1.0 for loss, at Louisville…recorded eight tackles, 0.5 for loss, vs. Pitt…had five tackles at North Carolina State…made five stops, 0.5 for loss, in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

BEFORE FSU:

Four-star prospect and No. 19 outside linebacker according to 247Sports Composite rankings…rated 14th at his position by Rivals…ranked 240th in ESPN 300…helped Dr. Phillips win 2017 FHSAA 8A state championship after tallying 130 tackles and 10.0 sacks…also forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles his sophomore season…helped lead Panthers to regional semifinal as a junior and regional final round of state playoffs his senior year…ranked fourth on 2020 Central Florida Super60…chose Florida State over Miami, Florida and Clemson among others.