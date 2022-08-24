Athlete Ja’Khi Douglas unavailable vs. Duquesne

Florida State Seminoles football athlete Ja’Khi Douglas will be unavailable in FSU’s season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes after getting “banged up” in a scrimmage, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

Douglas, in two years in Tallahassee, has established himself as a go-to gadget player, able to break off explosive plays by utilizing his speed and athletic abilities.

Norvell made to sure to say that they expect the redshirt sophomore back on the field soon.

From Douglas’ FSU bio: