Noles News: How will the Seminoles begin the 2022 season?

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

A couple FSU football targets have received their 2025 class ranking:

Four-star linebacker Zayden Walker

Four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams

Four-star athlete Keylan Moses

Four-star tight end Elyiss Williams

Football

The Reese’s Senior Bowl included nine Seminoles in their preseason watch list. This scrimmage and practice opportunity features countless NFL scouts and coaching staff members to help showcase the skills of college football players entering the draft.

Sophomore defensive back Shyheim Brown with an incredible interception on Mycah Pittman:

Transfer lineman Bless Harris has been a stud for the Seminoles during fall camp; he’ll look to showcase his improved blocking this weekend.

"There's a lot of excitement. Adrenaline is going to be pumping for sure."@_BHarris1 joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report three days from our season opener#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fThUcyEJqs — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 24, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s practice on Wednesday. Norvell mentioned that linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the entire 2022 season due to an undisclosed injury.

#FSU HC Mike Norvell says linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss 2022 season https://t.co/8ac3wvmNlV — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) August 24, 2022

Norvell also stated that ATH Ja’Khi Douglas will not be available for the game against Duquesne this weekend.

Athlete Ja’Khi Douglas will be unavailable vs. Duquesne, though #FSU HC Mike Norvell expects him back on the field soon https://t.co/w6CU8WHNuI — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) August 24, 2022

Florida State safety Jammie Robinson on the other teams in Florida: “I don’t like not one of them.”

Who do you hate more: Miami or Florida?



“I hate Miami!”#FSU DB @JayRob_7 tells our @BMac_SportsTalk which of the in-state rivals he dislikes most pic.twitter.com/RTWwI1Yz0e — Champions Collective (@Champ_Collectiv) August 24, 2022

Former Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley joined the “Sod Talk” to talk about the Seminoles and his recent success.

All Sports

The Seminoles currently hold a 1-0-1 record after a draw against No.12 South Carolina and a win against Georgia on the road. They’ll host their first game at home tonight at 6:00 ET.

The home schedule kicks off tomorrow at 6 pm against Auburn! #OneTribehttps://t.co/fS13le2uuJ — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 24, 2022

Tallahassee native Khori Louis joins the Noles film crew for the 40 second challenge:

Pineapple on pizza?



Khori takes on the 40 second challenge #onetribe pic.twitter.com/JrgZXOR8iJ — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 24, 2022

The Noles start their season this weekend with games against Illinois State, Dayton, and Cincinnati. The weekend tourney begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

It’s almost that time‼️‼️



Here’s everything you need to know heading into this weekend’s matches⬇️#OneTribe https://t.co/qaaAp49m0o — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the current score sheet from Day 1 at the World Amateur Team Championships and where FSU stars are ranked:

Day 1 at World Amateur Team Championships.



England, T13, 143

Denmark, T41, 153



T36 @LottieWoad (+1, 72)

T63 @heathcharlotte9 (+3, 74)

T63 Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (+3, 75) pic.twitter.com/0GeAp0AQSR — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 24, 2022

Longtime Florida State basketball target has postponed his official visit:

4⭐️ 2024 SG Cam Scott tells me he has rescheduled his official visit to Florida State for October 1st. — MAX (@maxescarpio) August 24, 2022

FSU baseball is preparing for a season with new gear and a new coaching staff.