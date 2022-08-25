 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: How will the Seminoles begin the 2022 season?

2 days till kickoff

By maxescarpio
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #7

A couple FSU football targets have received their 2025 class ranking:

Four-star linebacker Zayden Walker

Four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams

Four-star athlete Keylan Moses

Four-star tight end Elyiss Williams

Football

The Reese’s Senior Bowl included nine Seminoles in their preseason watch list. This scrimmage and practice opportunity features countless NFL scouts and coaching staff members to help showcase the skills of college football players entering the draft.

Sophomore defensive back Shyheim Brown with an incredible interception on Mycah Pittman:

Transfer lineman Bless Harris has been a stud for the Seminoles during fall camp; he’ll look to showcase his improved blocking this weekend.

RELATED: Head coach Mike Norvell talks FSU vs. Duquesne

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s practice on Wednesday. Norvell mentioned that linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the entire 2022 season due to an undisclosed injury.

RELATED: Stephen Dix Jr. to miss 2022 season

Norvell also stated that ATH Ja’Khi Douglas will not be available for the game against Duquesne this weekend.

Florida State safety Jammie Robinson on the other teams in Florida: “I don’t like not one of them.”

Former Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley joined the “Sod Talk” to talk about the Seminoles and his recent success.

All Sports

The Seminoles currently hold a 1-0-1 record after a draw against No.12 South Carolina and a win against Georgia on the road. They’ll host their first game at home tonight at 6:00 ET.

Tallahassee native Khori Louis joins the Noles film crew for the 40 second challenge:

The Noles start their season this weekend with games against Illinois State, Dayton, and Cincinnati. The weekend tourney begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the current score sheet from Day 1 at the World Amateur Team Championships and where FSU stars are ranked:

Longtime Florida State basketball target has postponed his official visit:

FSU baseball is preparing for a season with new gear and a new coaching staff.

