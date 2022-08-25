Noles News: How will the Seminoles begin the 2022 season?

Recruiting
A couple FSU football targets have received their 2025 class ranking:
Four-star linebacker Zayden Walker
Won’t stop till I’m number 1!⭐️ @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @SchleyAthletics pic.twitter.com/TDtgRFzVbX— Zayden Walker (@ZaydenWalker3) August 24, 2022
Four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams
Truly Thankful to be named a 4 ⭐️ by @247Sports…. Still working!!! @CoachBake99 @CoachEstepLCHS @Coach_Stan3 pic.twitter.com/A0VhdiPNrR— Amare Adams (@AmareAdams7) August 24, 2022
Four-star athlete Keylan Moses
Extremely blessed , never satisfied https://t.co/A1T8HM2GR5— " " ✞ (@_Keylan1k) August 24, 2022
Four-star tight end Elyiss Williams
Thankful to be named a 4⭐️ by @247Sports @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @xixnyne pic.twitter.com/DzjrTkJRzB— Elyiss Williams (@Elyiss2025) August 24, 2022
Football
The Reese’s Senior Bowl included nine Seminoles in their preseason watch list. This scrimmage and practice opportunity features countless NFL scouts and coaching staff members to help showcase the skills of college football players entering the draft.
9️⃣ of our guys were included on the @seniorbowl Watch List released this morning!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/mxS0qBnare— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 24, 2022
Sophomore defensive back Shyheim Brown with an incredible interception on Mycah Pittman:
Yoooo @Glizzy2_0 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wx0RxsAMWE— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 24, 2022
Transfer lineman Bless Harris has been a stud for the Seminoles during fall camp; he’ll look to showcase his improved blocking this weekend.
"There's a lot of excitement. Adrenaline is going to be pumping for sure."@_BHarris1 joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report three days from our season opener#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fThUcyEJqs— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 24, 2022
Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s practice on Wednesday. Norvell mentioned that linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss the entire 2022 season due to an undisclosed injury.
#FSU HC Mike Norvell says linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will miss 2022 season https://t.co/8ac3wvmNlV— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) August 24, 2022
Norvell also stated that ATH Ja’Khi Douglas will not be available for the game against Duquesne this weekend.
Athlete Ja’Khi Douglas will be unavailable vs. Duquesne, though #FSU HC Mike Norvell expects him back on the field soon https://t.co/w6CU8WHNuI— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) August 24, 2022
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson on the other teams in Florida: “I don’t like not one of them.”
Who do you hate more: Miami or Florida?— Champions Collective (@Champ_Collectiv) August 24, 2022
“I hate Miami!”#FSU DB @JayRob_7 tells our @BMac_SportsTalk which of the in-state rivals he dislikes most pic.twitter.com/RTWwI1Yz0e
Former Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley joined the “Sod Talk” to talk about the Seminoles and his recent success.
The first episode for includes @FSUFootball and @NFL legend Terrell Buckley #OneTribe— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 24, 2022
https://t.co/RKMDi5ed9Y pic.twitter.com/eO6BUq2cDJ
All Sports
The Seminoles currently hold a 1-0-1 record after a draw against No.12 South Carolina and a win against Georgia on the road. They’ll host their first game at home tonight at 6:00 ET.
The home schedule kicks off tomorrow at 6 pm against Auburn! #OneTribehttps://t.co/fS13le2uuJ— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 24, 2022
Tallahassee native Khori Louis joins the Noles film crew for the 40 second challenge:
Pineapple on pizza?— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 24, 2022
Khori takes on the 40 second challenge #onetribe pic.twitter.com/JrgZXOR8iJ
The Noles start their season this weekend with games against Illinois State, Dayton, and Cincinnati. The weekend tourney begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.
It’s almost that time‼️‼️— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 24, 2022
Here’s everything you need to know heading into this weekend’s matches⬇️#OneTribe https://t.co/qaaAp49m0o
Here’s a look at the current score sheet from Day 1 at the World Amateur Team Championships and where FSU stars are ranked:
Day 1 at World Amateur Team Championships.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 24, 2022
England, T13, 143
Denmark, T41, 153
T36 @LottieWoad (+1, 72)
T63 @heathcharlotte9 (+3, 74)
T63 Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (+3, 75) pic.twitter.com/0GeAp0AQSR
Longtime Florida State basketball target has postponed his official visit:
4⭐️ 2024 SG Cam Scott tells me he has rescheduled his official visit to Florida State for October 1st.— MAX (@maxescarpio) August 24, 2022
FSU baseball is preparing for a season with new gear and a new coaching staff.
New year, new @wilsonballglove gloves! pic.twitter.com/RYRHwMDBHe— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) August 24, 2022
