Staff predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

For the fifth straight year, the Florida State Seminoles will be starting their season at home in Doak Campbell (this time facing the Duquesne Dukes) which is their longest stretch of season-opening home contests since 2008-12. The only other time FSU played at least five straight openers in Tallahassee is 1954-62 to start their season.

NoleThruandThru

Don’t expect FSU to show too much this week, keeping the playbook vanilla and resting key players in advance of LSU. We’ll see if this program has learned its lesson from last year’s Jacksonville State debacle. I think it has. For me, the goal is to keep everyone healthy, focus on special teams improvements, and get some solid reps for newer/younger players. FSU over Dooocane, 44-13.

Jon Marchant

If Norvell’s program could lose to Jacksonville State then it could theoretically lose to just about anyone. But I don’t think that’s going to happen. The ’Noles start 1-0 for the first time since 2016. FSU rages against the Duquense 44-13.

Tommy Mire

Expect to see the Seminoles go up a few scores while showing off the basics without too much pizazz. Getting some solid work in for the starters and then rotating some of the younger guys needs to be the focus as a few players on the line have switched positions and the Dukes should provide valuable game time.

I expect to see some big plays on defense — those guys are raring to hit somebody other than their own and quarterback AJ Duffy will get a chance to show off his talents in the 3rd and 4th quarters on the other side of the ball.

The key is to avoid injuries in preparation for LSU the following week.

FSU 35, Dew-kwez-knee 10

TimScribble

Fans will not know what to do with themselves as FSU picks up their first season opening win since President Jimbo Fisher was in office. If Duquesne jumps out early, there will be an audible gasp in the stadium but FSU will persevere and come out on top of the Dukes, 42-10.

FrankDNole

This will be a close game until the middle of the 4th quarter when FSU’s talent advantage will finally overwhelm the Dukes.

This game will be closer than the final score indicates.

FSU 52, The Dukes of Duqu 21

Max Escarpio

The Seminoles are ready for the climb. They shouldn’t put an FCS matchup against Duquesne over their heads — I don’t believe they will. Head coach Mike Norvell and the staff will look for a dominant win to gain momentum for an extremely important season. Norvell needs to make sure this team is confident heading into New Orleans, so the Noles should defeat the Dukes 35-10.

Matt Minnick

FSU jumps out to a 38-6 lead by the 3rd before getting starters rest for next weekend’s showdown in NOLA. Finally, the streak ends.

FSU 41, Duquesne 13

Evan Johnson

Football is back! There seems to be a lot of optimism around the program and I think that’s for good reason. Assuming Travis can stay healthy I think FSU will surprise a few people this year but in a good way, unlike years past. The best thing that happened to FSU for this game is the loss to Jacksonville State last year. I have a hard time imagining FSU will take the Dukes likely and will jump out to a big lead before coasting to a strong win.

FSU 48, Duquesne 10

Perry Kostidakis

For just the third time in the Mike Norvell era, Florida State earns a blowout win, setting the tone for the season by establishing a baseline of success. One random prediction — true freshman quarterback AJ Duffy will throw his first touchdown in a Seminoles uniform.

FSU 52, Duquesne 10

Florida State is 11-1 (.917) all-time in the month of August.

FSU is 30-11 (.732) all-time when opening the season at home, including an 18-5 (.783) mark since 1975. Overall, the Seminoles are 54-21 (.720) in season openers. Florida State is opening its season in Tallahassee for the fifth straight season, its longest stretch of season-opening home contests since 2008-12. The only other time FSU played at least five straight openers in Tallahassee is 1954-62.

Florida State enters year three under head coach Mike Norvell building off the end of last season when the Seminoles won five of their last eight games. FSU continues to grow through development as the 2022 roster features 84 underclassmen with only 12 seniors.

The Seminoles return 86 members of the 2021 team, a group that showed productivity as it continued to gain experience at the college level. FSU is returning 65.4 percent of its all-purpose yards, 60.9 percent of its total offense, 75.0 percent of its passing touchdowns, 63.9 percent of its passing yards, 80.0 percent of its receiving touchdowns, 75.4 percent of its receiving yards, 69.4 percent of its receptions, 57.4 percent of its rushing yards, 57.1 percent of its rushing touchdowns, 85.7 percent of its interceptions, 81.4 percent of its pass breakups, 75.7 percent of its tackles, 55.8 percent of its tackles for loss, 83.3 percent of its fumble recoveries, 50.0 percent of its forced fumbles, 100 percent of its field goals and PATs, 100 percent of its punting, 100 percent of its punt return yards and 56.0 percent of its kickoff return yards from the 2021 season.

Florida State added 14 transfers for the 2022 season, bringing a wealth of experience and production at the collegiate level. That group has appeared in 306 games with 165 starts prior to their time at FSU and brings 6,091 all-purpose yards, 244 receptions, 2,763 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 414 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, six interceptions, 36 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to Tallahassee.

Florida State enters the 2022 season with active streaks of 32 consecutive successful Red Zone trips and eight straight games with an interception, both of which are the longest active nationally.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network