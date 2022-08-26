The Florida State Seminoles football season is here.

Doak-Campbell Stadium reopens for the first time in 9 months tomorrow with the Week Zero contest against Duquesne. The Noles are huge favorites, as expected, against the Dukes and should open the season 1-0 for the first time in 6 years heading into next week’s marquee, primetime matchup against LSU in New Orleans.

With anticipation building and expectations rising, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and producer Perry Kostidakis — give their overlook at the season.

What are the main takeaways from the first depth chart? Who are their MVPs for each side of the ball? Who are the other breakout candidates? And what are realistic win-loss possibilities for the Seminoles this season?

The crew answers all that and more on this week’s bonus episode of Seminole Wrap.

Give us your thoughts in the comments and get ready for a fun season of FSU football.

