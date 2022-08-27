First quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs. Duquesne Dukes

The Florida State Seminoles and the Duquesne Dukes will both be kicking off their 2022 college football seasons today at 6:30 pm.

Florida State hosts Duquesne in the earliest game in Doak Campbell Stadium history, and this season’s opener is the earliest for the Seminoles since the 2002 season.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 42-point favorite with an over/under of 57.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State vs. Duquesne: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

ACC Network @ 6:30pm

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

Florida State Game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State hosts Duquesne in the earliest game in Doak Campbell Stadium history, with the previous earliest home opener being a 41-7 victory over Louisiana Tech on August 28, 1999. This season’s opener is the earliest for the Seminoles since a 38-31 win over Iowa State in Kansas City on August 24, 2002.

in Kansas City on August 24, 2002. Florida State is 11-1 (.917) all-time in the month of August.

FSU is 30-11 (.732) all-time when opening the season at home, including an 18-5 (.783) mark since 1975. Overall, the Seminoles are 54-21 (.720) in season openers.

Florida State is opening its season in Tallahassee for the fifth straight season, its longest stretch of season-opening home contests since 2008-12. The only other time FSU played at least five straight openers in Tallahassee is 1954-62.

Florida State enters year three under head coach Mike Norvell building off the end of last season when the Seminoles won five of their last eight games. FSU continues to grow through development as the 2022 roster features 84 underclassmen with only 12 seniors.

The Seminoles return 71 members of the 2021 team, a group that showed productivity as it continued to gain experience at the college level. FSU is returning 65.4 percent of its all-purpose yards, 60.9 percent of its total offense, 75.0 percent of its passing touchdowns, 63.9 percent of its passing yards, 80.0 percent of its receiving touchdowns, 75.4 percent of its receiving yards, 69.4 percent of its receptions, 57.4 percent of its rushing yards, 57.1 percent of its rushing touchdowns, 85.7 percent of its interceptions, 81.4 percent of its pass breakups, 75.7 percent of its tackles, 55.8 percent of its tackles for loss, 83.3 percent of its fumble recoveries, 50.0 percent of its forced fumbles, 100 percent of its field goals and PATs, 100 percent of its punting, 100 percent of its punt return yards and 56.0 percent of its kickoff return yards from the 2021 season.

Florida State added 14 transfers for the 2022 season, bringing a wealth of experience and production at the collegiate level. That group has appeared in 306 games with 165 starts prior to their time at FSU and brings 6,091 all-purpose yards, 244 receptions, 2,763 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 414 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, six interceptions, 36 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to Tallahassee.

Florida State enters the 2022 season with active streaks of 32 consecutive successful Red Zone trips and eight straight games with an interception, both of which are the longest active nationally.

FSU’s Red Zone streak is the 5th-longest in the ACC in records dating back to 2004 and the program’s longest Red Zone scoring streak since converting 34 straight in 2014. Among ACC teams since 2004 with at least 31 straight conversions, Florida State’s average of 6.1 points per Red Zone trip during the streak trails only the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship team that averaged 6.3 points per Red Zone trip during a streak of 48 straight conversions.

Florida State’s interception streak is the program’s longest since having at least one interception in 10 consecutive games over the 2003-04 seasons. The Seminoles ranked 4th in the ACC with 14 interceptions and 3rd in the conference with 20 total takeaways in 2021.

