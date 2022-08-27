FSU announces uniform combination for season opener vs. Duquesne

Florida State Seminoles football kicks off the 2022 season tonight, facing off against the Duquesne Dukes at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, FSU announced its uniform combination, opting for a garnet and gold combo to kick off 2022:

FSU has worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white, black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away and traditional home amongst them.

Florida State vs. Duquesne Dukes Game notes via Seminoles.com