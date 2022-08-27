Interviews: Running backs on record-setting performance, Jared Verse talks FSU debut

The Seminoles began their 2022 campaign against the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday night, looking to start the year off strong. Florida State hasn’t started a season with a 1-0 record since 2016, so a win against the Dukes was extremely necessary to start the season. Despite a weather delay, the fans were roaring and chopping and when the game kicked off, FSU didn’t disappoint.

A strong performance from the running back room defined the victory, with all six of FSU’s touchdowns in the 47-7 victory coming off the ground.

The Seminoles top three backs — Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili — all logged at least 100 yards, the first time in school history that a trio of players managed to do so.

After the game, the backs spoke with the media, detailing takeaways and insight into their major day:

Additionally, new transfer defensive end Jared Verse took the podium to talk about his debut in a Seminoles’ uniform, where he logged the sole sack of the game for Florida State:

