Halftime thoughts: FSU vs. Duquesne

Florida State Seminoles football is off to a strong start to the 2022 season, currently leading the Duquesne Dukes 26-0 at halftime in week 0.

FSU has seen plenty of success on the ground so far, with running backs Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili each getting a chance to showcase their individual talents as the Seminoles have racked up 200 yards on 28 rushes.

Quarterback Jordan Travis has so far shown off an improved comfortability within the offense after taking the reigns as the unquestioned man under center. Though he’s yet to score through the air, he’s managed to take advantage of an improved receiving corps, hitting five different receivers on 14 attempts, logging 159 yards through two quarters.

Florida State has yet to force a Duquesne takeaway or register a sack, but have managed to hold the Dukes out of the end zone and off the scoreboard, maintaining a shutout entering the final 30 minutes of gameplay.

