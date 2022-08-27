Quick hitter: FSU dominates Duquesne in season opener

Florida Seminoles football take care of business in its season opener, taking down the Duquesne Dukes 47-7 in a week zero matchup in Tallahassee.

FSU hasn’t held a 1-0 record since 2016, when it opened up the year with a neutral site victory against Ole Miss in Orlando.

It was the second highest scoring total of the Mike Norvell era (behind last year’s 59-point mark against UMass), with the talent in the running back room on full display. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili each put up 100 yards on the ground, the first time in school history that the Seminoles have seen a trio hit the century mark. All three, along with Jordan Travis and Rodney Hill, managed to reach the end zone for the Seminoles with Ward scoring twice.

The Seminoles held the Dukes scoreless through the bulk of the game, with Duquesne missing a field goal early but later taking advantage of a Tate Rodemaker interception with a big return and subsequent score to get on the scoreboard.

Overall, it was the performance you want to see against a season-opening FCS opponent — execution on point, no major mental mistakes and productive reps. Even with FSU seemingly keeping things vanilla to assumingly protect its playbook from LSU scouts ahead of next week’s primetime matchup, the Seminoles put up major numbers and built up some confidence to kick 2022 off.

Up next: FSU vs. LSU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.