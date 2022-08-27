FSU running backs make history in season opener

Florida State Seminoles football opened up its season with a blowout win at home, taking down FCS opponent Duquesne 47-7 inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU dominated the day by emphasizing its run game, a position group that has received plenty of praise and compliments from staff and players alike over the offseason. The Seminoles saw five different players score — one being Jordan Travis, the others (Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, Trey Benson and Rodney Hills) running backs.

Ward, Benson and Toafili also all each hit 100 yards (127, 105 and 101 respectively), setting a new Florida State Seminoles school record. It’s the first time in program history that three players for FSU rushed for at least 100 yards, which is a testament to the group’s talent even accounting for the quality of opponent faced.

Up next: FSU vs. LSU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.