FLORIDA STATE — After coming off a landslide and record-breaking victory against Duquesne on Saturday the Florida State Seminoles take aim at Crescent City where they look to face off against LSU Tigers in a primetime showdown at the Superdome.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Seminoles touting a 7-2 record overall against the Tigers — though the last time the two teams met was in 1991 when the Seminoles walked away with a 27-16 victory.

This isn't the first time new LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Norvell have faced off against each other under the lights with the last meeting (Notre Dame 2021) ending in a 41-38 overtime loss for the ‘Noles.

This game to many could be career-defining for head coach Mike Norvell who has entered his third season at the helm. Norvell is 9-13 at Florida State heading into Sunday and bringing home a new addition to the Sod Cemetery should do wonders for a fan base that has had more questions than answers over the past five years.

Currently, DraftKings has LSU as a 3-point favorite over the ‘Noles with an over/under of 51.5 but with questions at multiple positions on both teams that should be answered as the week unfolds, things could change in any direction as Sunday rolls around.

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers how to watch

Date

Sunday, September 4

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

