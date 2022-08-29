Mike Norvell recaps season opening win, previews FSU vs. LSU

Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of the team set to travel to New Orleans to face off against LSU on September 4th. The Seminoles are coming off a 47-7 win against Duquesne last Saturday and look to build off that momentum to start 2-0 for the 2022 season.

Norvell mentioned his excitement for this weekend’s matchup but wanted to express his thoughts on the team’s performance, “Excited for the week but just want to go back, and after getting a chance to watch the film practice yesterday I was really pleased with the performance of our guys” also noting some of the penalties, “We played, for the most part, a pretty clean game. we had five penalties in the game and one was something we can not do. It was something that was a teachable but correctable moment.”

The Seminoles faced off against LSU’s new head coach last season when he was at Notre Dame, when asked about going up against LSU’s new coaching staff he expressed more excitement about the matchup, “Offensively we’ve been able to go compete against coach Kelly over the last few years and I have a history with the OC when he was at Cincinnati.” He said he views this as a game one because there isn't any film on the new staff together, “This is a game one because we’ve not seen how they’re going to implement all the different schemes.” adding that “It's going to be a fun match-up to prepare for.”

Norvell talked about the player's mindset and if such a big game will have a difference on their mindset, “It is the game that’s in front of us and that’s the joy of coming to Florida State. You’re gonna be in these games. Prime time at night, it’s where we want to be.” And when asked about the history between the two teams he had this to say, “It’s Florida State and LSU playing in the Superdome. Let’s go.”

Mike Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: