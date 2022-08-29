Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up for a primetime Labor Day weekend showdown against the LSU Tigers, a chance to showcase a tangible next step towards success for Mike Norvell’s program.
The Seminoles will be looking to follow up a 47-7 season-opening victory with a win over a Power 5 non-conference opponent, while new LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be trying to make a splash in his Bayou debut.
It’s the third straight year that Norvell has faced off against Kelly, with FSU having played Notre Dame in 2020 and 2021.
Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles released the team’s weekly projected depth chart, with no major adjustments to the spots other than addition of Maurice Smith as an OR at center.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson OR Duece Spann, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Darius Washington OR Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Jazston Turentine
Right tackle: Bless Harris
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethue
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Duece Spann OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromano
Loading comments...