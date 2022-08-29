Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up for a primetime Labor Day weekend showdown against the LSU Tigers, a chance to showcase a tangible next step towards success for Mike Norvell’s program.

The Seminoles will be looking to follow up a 47-7 season-opening victory with a win over a Power 5 non-conference opponent, while new LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be trying to make a splash in his Bayou debut.

It’s the third straight year that Norvell has faced off against Kelly, with FSU having played Notre Dame in 2020 and 2021.

Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles released the team’s weekly projected depth chart, with no major adjustments to the spots other than addition of Maurice Smith as an OR at center.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson OR Duece Spann, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Darius Washington OR Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Jazston Turentine

Right tackle: Bless Harris

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethue

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Duece Spann OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromano