Matchups and Memories: Series history between LSU and FSU

For the first time in 30 years, the Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers will meet on the gridiron this weekend in New Orleans, LA. The Seminoles and Bayou Bengals have met just 9 times in program history, with FSU holding a 7-2 series advantage and a 4-game winning streak.

Despite having faced off less than 10 times, the FSU-LSU series holds quite a bit of significance in Seminole football history. Several important moments and milestones have happened during the series.

In 1979, the 7th-ranked Seminoles arrived in Baton Rouge to play what Bobby Bowden called “the biggest football game in FSU history” at the time. In front of a national television audience and a packed LSU Homecoming crowd, Jimmy Jordan led Florida State to a 24-19 victory that put the ‘Noles on the map for many across the nation.

Seminole fans will remember the 1981 season for Octoberfest, the grueling six week stretch that saw Florida State play on the road against Nebraska, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and LSU. That stretch cemented Bobby Bowden’s motto of playing “anybody, any time, anywhere” and earning the program’s reputation as the Road Warriors.

The Seminoles ended Octoberfest in Baton Rouge, once again as LSU’s Homecoming opponent. Freshman running back Greg Allen couldn’t have picked a better game to announce his arrival, gaining over 200 yards as FSU thumped the Tigers, 38-14.

The 1990 FSU-LSU tilt, the last time the Tigers came to Tallahassee, is remembered more for what happened after the game than the resounding victory that vaulted Bobby Bowden into the 200 win club:

In the 1991 season, LSU was determined to exact revenge for the beatdown during (and after) the 1990 game. Top-ranked Florida State met the Tigers on a soaked field in driving rain. Chronicled as part of the Ben Brown book, “Saint Bobby and the Barbarians”, the Seminoles had to overcome numerous injuries to starters along with the elements to come back and earn a 27-16 victory.

Among the injuries suffered by FSU that day: quarterback Casey Weldon; fullback Edgar Bennett; running back Marquette Smith; wide receiver Kevin Knox; offensive linemen Robbie Baker, Kevin Mancini, Reggie Dixon, Jeff Deremer, and Patrick McNeil; linebackers Marvin Jones, Reggie Freeman, and Kevin Adams; and safeties Richard Coes and Levon Brown. Many feel that despite the victory, the resultant injuries ultimately cost FSU a national championship in 1991.

(just an aside but my goodness, do I miss hearing Ron Franklin and Mike Gottfried calling football games in the south! RIP, Ron)

Full series results:

Date Location FSU LSU

10/26/1991 Baton Rouge, LA 27 16

10/27/1990 Tallahassee, FL 42 3

9/16/1989 Baton Rouge, LA 31 21

9/10/1983 Baton Rouge, LA 40 35

11/20/1982 Baton Rouge, LA 21 55

10/24/1981 Baton Rouge, LA 38 14

9/6/1980 Baton Rouge, LA 16 0

10/27/1979 Baton Rouge, LA 24 19

12/30/1968 Atlanta, GA 27 31 (Peach Bowl)