FSU players recap practice, preview LSU vs. Seminoles matchup

Florida State Seminoles football is set to face off against the LSU Tigers in a major matchup this weekend, bringing back together two of the biggest names in college football for a primetime game inside the Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of the matchup, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Jarrion Jones, and wide receiver Kentron Poitier met with the media to talk about FSU’s season-opening win, the team’s approach to the week, and more.

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons

In the Seminoles’ first game of the season, Gibbons played multiple positions on the offensive line and the team as a whole played 14 total linemen. Gibbons reflected on how he thought the performance went.

“We always have room for improvement, right? That's what you get with a baseline game like we had last weekend but I thought we did a good job with the communication, at the end of the day we had a few different guys slip into a few different roles we got to see players playing various different positions so it was absolutely awesome as far as our depth and our understanding but again I think we did a good job of our understanding and communication and I think that's something that is going to take us far heading into this week.”

His first time snapping at center in a game at FSU came last Saturday giving other linemen the chance to step up and gain valuable experience across the line. Gibbons maintained that his job is to do everything he can to help the team win and thought the offensive line overall did well.

“Yes sir. First time snapping live reps in a game. The last time I was snapping I was up north but at the end of the day, I’m going to do everything I can to help Florida State win football games. So if that's my understanding of the offense, if I'm the guy that needs to be called on to snap the football and make some calls then I’ll be that guy. At the end of the day, I’ll do everything in my power to help Florida State win football games. I was really proud of our offensive line in stepping up, more guys sliding into guard when I slid into center and really to just build on quality depth here at Florida State.”

Gibbons’ full interview can be seen below:

Defensive back Jarrian Jones

Jarrian Jones transferred in from Mississippi State in 2020 and when asked how he feels about playing against another SEC team and if it was hard not to focus on such a big game he said it really wasn't that difficult.

“Nah it wasn't that difficult. Anybody can get beat on any given Saturday and in this case Sunday so you kinda prepare for each team week by week. Our focus was Duquesne, we’re done with them so now we’re focused on LSU.” Also saying that its more about themselves than their upcoming opponent, “It’s all about us. I’m not really too much worried about what they can do it's really what we can do to promote us winning. Preparing for ourselves on what we can do to win.”

Jones’ full interview can be seen below:

Wide receiver Kentron Poitier

Poitier had the most game reps of his career last Saturday and he reflected on his performance and how he’s stepped his game up to the next level.

“Basically showing what I can do a little bit, contribute to the team, whenever one of our players go down, step up in any given moment I'm ready basically.” He also said he feels he has improved all around as a player and a teammate showing off his leadership abilities,“(I’ve improved) All around, trying to get teammates involved, even the little freshmen trying to get them going so not even being in the play at the time on the sideline getting everybody involved.”

Poitier’s full interview can be seen below: