FSU vs. LSU: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under

The Florida State Seminoles are 1-0 for the first time since 2016 after beating the Duquesne Dukes 47-7 — but are 0-1 against the spread, failing to cover as 41.5 favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

They very nearly covered — the Seminoles were pitching a shutout until the third quarter when backup QB Tate Rodemaker threw an interception that was subsequently returned 50 yards and converted to a touchdown.

FSU also failed a two-point conversion after the team’s first touchdown drive, which if converted would have covered the spread.

What FSU did cover in that game was the under, which was set at 57.5.

This week, they play Sunday in New Orleans at the Superdome against LSU. This is a “neutral site” game but in reality, the line for the game is giving LSU a home advantage and nothing more, with the two teams relatively evenly matched.

It’ll be the third straight year that FSU head coach Mike Norvell and former Notre Dame/current LSU head coach Brian Kelly have faced off, with the last meeting (Notre Dame 2021) having ended in a 41-38 overtime loss for the ‘Noles.

The Seminoles and Tigers have met just 9 times, with FSU holding a 7-2 series advantage and a four-game winning streak — though the last time the two teams met was in 1991 when the Seminoles walked away with a 27-16 victory.

Spread

FSU +3 (-110)

Moneyline

FSU (+135)

Over, under

51 (O: -115, U -105)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LSU finds itself as three-point favorites in a pseudo-home game — meaning they are viewed as equal opponents on a true neutral site field. Don’t be fooled though, as that is not advisement to take the ‘Noles to outright win.

The value in this game is the points; as I wrote earlier, in the last game some fluky things happened. The Seminoles have also covered +3 in 4 of their losses last season. Even if you believe they will win getting the points is the best bet on the outcome.

I think, no matter what, this game will be close and could be another classic like the Seminoles’ matchup vs. the Kelly-coached Fighting Irish last season but maybe this time with a better ending.

In our preseason betting guide, the O/U was at 51.5 points with -110 equally. If the line drops to anything below 50 I think there is good value in the over.

Other interesting odds

First to score: FSU (-125), LSU (-125)

Total team points: FSU over 24.5 (+110), under 24.5 (-140)

Alternate spread: FSU +2.5 (+100), LSU -9 (+185)

Winning margin: FSU by 1-6 (+425)

How to Watch

Date

Sunday, September 4

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.