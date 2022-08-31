Allstate Louisiana Kickoff sells out ahead of Sunday’s FSU vs. LSU showdown

The Allstate Sugar Bowl sold out on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a Sunday showdown featuring the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers. The matchup is set to air at 7:30 PM ET, 6:30 PM locally, and will be televised on ABC. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this game this past offseason and all eyes will officially be on the ‘Noles who look to boost their 1-0 record this season and add to their 7-2 record overall against the Tigers.

From Allstatesugarbowl.org:

The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff between LSU and Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4 is sold out. The game will be televised nationally by ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. The game is being hosted by the Sugar Bowl Committee in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Allstate.

Fans still seeking tickets for the game are encouraged to explore options on the secondary market.

“We’ve been excited about this match-up from the start,” said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Sugar Bowl. “And the main reason for that excitement was the passionate fan bases of both teams. LSU and Florida State really stepped up, so we’re expecting a great atmosphere and a highly competitive game Sunday night in the Superdome.”

In addition to the evening’s football game, Caesars Sportsbook Tailgate Town will bring top-notch entertainment to fans during the afternoon leading up to the game. The official Allstate Louisiana Kickoff pregame party is free and open to the public; it opens at 3 p.m. and will feature food, interactive games and entertainment