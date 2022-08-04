Interviews: Fabian Lovett, Brian Courtney, Duece Spann speak after FSU football practice

Florida State Seminoles football made its way back to the practice field Thursday, returning after taking the day off on Wednesday.

FSU put on full pads for the first time earlier this week, giving the Seminoles a chance to begin to amp up the intensity and physicality as they prep for the 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

It’s allowed players (vets and newcomers alike) to measure up the progress they’ve made so far between spring, the offseason, and seven days of fall camp.

After Thursday’s practice, defensive tackle Fabian Lovett, tight end Brian Courtney and wide receiver Duece Spann spoke on what they’ve seen so far from the team and other takeaways.

Defensive tackle Fabian Lovett

On linebacker DJ Lundy

“Yeah he’s moving around a lot, he dropped some pounds, what’d he drop 10-15 pounds I think, 15-20 pounds... He’s going to be a scary sight this year.”

On his confidence in the defensive line depth

“At the end of the day, we the best d-line we got.. I feel great about our second string and third string behind us.”

Tight end Brian Courtney

On playing with the more experienced players

“I think it’s just a lot faster, you know with the younger guys they might slow it down a little bit, with the older guys you just have to get ready to go. In the spring I don’t know if I could’ve handled that as much just from a plays standpoint, but now I feel like I’m more comfortable with the playbook.”

On the excitement to play in Doak this Saturday for the scrimmage

“Super excited, I mean I had the scrimmages last year, like I said I didn’t know the plays as much, I’m ready to go out there now and just play full speed.”

Wide receiver Duece Spann

On switching to receiver

“I didn’t think it’d be easy but I knew I could do it because I feel like I’m a great athlete so it would’ve been easy for me to do it.”

On his plans when he transferred to FSU

“Coach Norvell said he was just going to develop me, he wanted me to be like a complete receiver, so he’s just helping me be a better receiver than I was before.”

Courtesy Noles247 for the Lovett and Spann interview videos

