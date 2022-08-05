Sights, sounds: FSU football practice video, August 5

Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field Friday for another day of preseason camp, this one the last before the Seminoles hold the team’s first scrimmage of fall on Saturday.
The team has shown an elevated level of intensity early on through camp, brought on by productive competition in all areas. The Seminoles have started to get more and more meaningful reps as they prep for the 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes on August 27th — on Tuesday, they went full pads, pulling things back on Friday by only going with lowers.
Check out the video below to take a peek inside practice with some sights and sounds from the portions of the day available to the media — and stay posted to Tomahawk for interviews and takeaways from today’s Florida State Seminoles practice.
