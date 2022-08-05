Mike Norvell recaps practice week, previews FSU football scrimmage

Florida State Seminoles football is one day out from its first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason.

FSU threw on pads for the first time Tuesday, working its way towards getting game ready for its August 27 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes. On Friday, it lightened the workload a bit by rolling with just lowers but still kept the intensity high.

It’s been a pretty decent start to camp, with the Seminoles showcasing depth across the board that they haven’t had the privilege of enjoying for a few years now. Competition has been consistent throughout the first week and change, with head coach Mike Norvell happy — but not satisfied — with the Seminoles’ progress so far.

“I thought it was a good day for us to continue to grow. Today we just had helmets on, obviously scrimmage tomorrow night, you know hoping guys understand the intensity in all reps, whether you're in helmets, whether you're in full pads, whatever we’re doing we have a purpose for what we’re trying to accomplish... Human nature wants you to be comfortable, the mind will always tell you that you’re hot, you’re tired, sore, all of it... but have to be able to push with the mentality of giving everything I have, being in control and maybe not being as physical on a day that you don’t have shoulder pads, you have to be able to still get that quality of work.”

You can hear everything Norvell had to say ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage below:

﻿Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time. The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.