Interviews: Jarrian Jones, Rodney Hill talk ahead of FSU football scrimmage

Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field on Friday, its last time out at the Dunlap Practice Facility before taking part in the first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday.

FSU has been in full pads since Tuesday, getting a chance to up the intensity of practice and start to clearly establish the identity of the team heading into the 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes on August 27th. On Friday, the team went with just lower pads, lightening its physical workload a bit before taking things up a notch during its scrimmage.

After Friday’s practice, Jarrian Jones and Rodney Hill met with the FSU media to discuss takeaways from practice and thoughts heading into Saturday’s scrimmage.

You can see the full interviews below:

Defensive back Jarrian Jones

On playing nickel

“They came to me a little bit before camp and asked me how I feel about it, of course I said yeah I want to do it. It’s been good, I love nickel — I kind of play field corner and nickel and feel good about it.

“You have to know more, you have to analyze the whole field more.”

On newcomers

“When you have young guys that (want to watch film) on their own, that’s always a plus. They’ve been great additions, they’re doing what they do and I’m happy that they’re here.”

Running back Rodney Hill

On adding weight

“It was amazing, I needed that, it helped me with my blocking and everything because going in there with 170 I’m not trying to block a 200-pound linebacker, that’s not going to work out pretty well... it was great getting that weight on.”

On running back room helping him

“They’ve all been great, they always kept me up, some days I’ll be down because in spring I didn’t know a lot so they’ll keep me up. They’re really the main reason that I learned the playbook.”